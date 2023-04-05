Lexington neighborhood offering ‘open shelter’ during spring break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Winburn Neighborhood Association in Lexington is hosting what they call an “open shelter.”

Since Monday, organizers say, they have had more and more children participate in the activities offered in this program.

“The children are slow getting here, but they come, and so we provide,” said Vanessa Sanford with the Winburn Neighborhood Association.

No alarms are set this week for students on spring break, but as soon as they get up, there’s a place right in their neighborhood offering breakfast, lunch, snacks and recreation.

“We have to reach out to them to show them there’s other positive things going on that they can be part of,” said Sanford.

Sanford says the open shelter is open each day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for school-aged kids. She says it gives kids a safe place to spend their time off and keeps them out of trouble.

“I see them just roaming the streets sometimes, or some may go into the store and be mischievous with temptation because some kids are just unsupervised,” said Sanford.

They get to play with new and old friends, make arts and crafts, play games and more. Sanford says many of them are dropped off for hours at a time while their parents go to work.

“They practice their social skills, and they can also use their imagination beyond just the video games,” said Sanford.

Sanford says Martin Luther King Park in Winburn is one of five parks in Lexington where food and fun are being provided. Councilmember Tayna Fogle started this up, and CHI Saint Joseph stepped in as well. they worked hard to gather donations to make this week possible.

“They’re enjoying it. I’ve seen that on their face, the expression, they get loud, and that’s a sign of them enjoying it,” said Sanford.

When the day ends, each kid goes home with a green bag loaded with snacks. They will come back the next day and fill it up again.

The free meals are also being provided atCcoolavin Park, Castlewood Park, Charles Young Park and at the Dunbar Center.

