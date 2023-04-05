Lexington Parks and Rec workers say they are prepared for severe weather

Lexington Parks and Rec workers say they are prepared for severe weather
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the historic winds last month, Lexington Parks and Recreation workers say they are prepared for severe weather events.

They maintained their parks by picking up debris and cutting down dangerous tree limbs, all so people could come out and enjoy the area.

Park supervisors say they hit the ground running.

“We ended up getting most of that cleared up in the days afterwards,” said Lexington Parks and Rec Senior Supervisor Thomas Allen.

After historic winds tore trees apart and left, what some people say, was a mess at parks, trails, and golf courses in the city, Parks and Rec staff say they were prepared for cleanup.

Allen says although the winds aren’t as high Wednesday, they still pose their own challenges.

“It still affects winds and any weak trees,” said Allen. “We always have to look after that. We always have to inspect our parks on a regular basis, and days like this is no different.”

Now, all of their parks are open, with many people coming out on Wednesday to enjoy the fresh air.

“We just know how to hustle. We know what’s important, and we know that people need to get out and get to their parks and trails and have fun and enjoy,” said Allen. “We want them to be safe.”

More than 500 tons of material was collected at the city’s drop-off location, and the city says the debris will eventually be turned into mulch.

Parks and Rec officials say their main goal is always to make their parks accessible to the community.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Winchester.
Two facing kidnapping charges in Winchester
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.
Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington

Latest News

The pandemic drastically changed the landscape of higher education and adult learning programs...
Enrollment at Kentucky Community & Technical College System still down from pre-pandemic levels
Lexington Parks and Rec workers say they are prepared for severe weather
WATCH | Lexington Parks and Rec workers say they are prepared for severe weather
For today’s Good Question, Dennis asks, “How are schools designated Division I, Division II, or...
Good Question: How are schools designated Division I, Division II or Division III
The club is spending its inaugural season at Georgetown College.
Lexington Sporting Club holding home opener this weekend