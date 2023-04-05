Lexington Parks and Rec workers say they are prepared for severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the historic winds last month, Lexington Parks and Recreation workers say they are prepared for severe weather events.

They maintained their parks by picking up debris and cutting down dangerous tree limbs, all so people could come out and enjoy the area.

Park supervisors say they hit the ground running.

“We ended up getting most of that cleared up in the days afterwards,” said Lexington Parks and Rec Senior Supervisor Thomas Allen.

After historic winds tore trees apart and left, what some people say, was a mess at parks, trails, and golf courses in the city, Parks and Rec staff say they were prepared for cleanup.

Allen says although the winds aren’t as high Wednesday, they still pose their own challenges.

“It still affects winds and any weak trees,” said Allen. “We always have to look after that. We always have to inspect our parks on a regular basis, and days like this is no different.”

Now, all of their parks are open, with many people coming out on Wednesday to enjoy the fresh air.

“We just know how to hustle. We know what’s important, and we know that people need to get out and get to their parks and trails and have fun and enjoy,” said Allen. “We want them to be safe.”

More than 500 tons of material was collected at the city’s drop-off location, and the city says the debris will eventually be turned into mulch.

Parks and Rec officials say their main goal is always to make their parks accessible to the community.

