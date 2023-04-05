Maker’s Mark commemorative Keeneland bottles on sale Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon collectors and horse racing lovers will soon be able to purchase this year’s collector’s bottle of Maker’s Mark celebrating Keeneland.

The Maker’s Mark Bourbon Keeneland bottle will go on sale across Kentucky on the opening day of the race track’s Spring Meet, April 7.

The bottles will feature three label designs featuring the work of artists Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater and Tyler Robertson, according to a release. The artwork showcases winning jockeys from the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships held at Keeneland.

Proceeds for the Keeneland bottle will benefit the creation of a permanent public art legacy project through a partnership with LexArts. The project will create a number of miniature bronze horses that will be placed throughout downtown Lexington, sharing stories of Kentucky’s culture from the past and present.

“Keeneland and Maker’s Mark continue to be excellent partners of the arts and their significant corporate support is to be commended,” LexArts President & CEO, Ame Sweetall said. “In this community-building legacy project, cleverly hidden miniature horse sculptures will continue to celebrate Lexington as the Horse Capital of the World and will include additional educational engagement opportunities for Lexington’s residents and visitors.”

Maker’s Mark and Keeneland have collaborated on collector bottles since 1997 and raised millions of dollars for nonprofits across central Kentucky, the release states.

Less than 10,000 bottles will be available this year, with Maker’s Mark expecting to sell out fast.

