Neighbors anxious for answers after body found in burned-up car

Kentucky State Police are waiting for positive identification. They say the case is being treated as suspicious.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is anxious for answers following a morbid discovery.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found Friday in a burned-up car in Greenup County, and it is being investigated as suspicious. Investigators have said they believe the victim is female.

A section of the woods along Sawpit Road was still charred Tuesday evening.

Sherry Dingess lives just up the road.

“It’s been hard to believe,” she said. “It just seemed like it was a dream.”

Dingess says she called 911 after the man who made the discovery showed up at her house and told her what he’d found.

“He was almost inconsolable,” Dingess said. “He was just distraught. I kind of broke down with him and was trying to help him.”

Kentucky State Police troopers say they’re waiting on a positive identification.

Several neighbors say they believe they know who the victim was.

“I don’t know what kind of person could do something like that, like somebody’s nothing, and their life doesn’t mean anything,” Dingess said. “It’s awful.”

Kelly Wilburn also lives on Sawpit Road.

“It’s a complete shock for something like that around here to happen,” she said. “That’s all I’ve thought about since Friday is why somebody did that to her.”

