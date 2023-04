LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Lexington.

Officers were on East Fourth and Race Street around 10:30 Tuesday night.

They found a man with a gunshot wound.

Crews took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have information to release on a possible shooter.

