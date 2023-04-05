Somerset congregation dealing with aftermath of church fire faces another setback

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky congregation dealing with the aftermath of a fire faced another setback as they work to recover.

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset suffered major damage when a fire swept through one of its buildings. The sanctuary was saved, thanks to a firewall. But then, on Saturday, high winds knocked down part of that firewall into the sanctuary section.

“It is another obstacle. Another hurdle we have to get through,” said Pastor Jamie Taylor.

The damaged three-story building will be torn down and rebuilt. Fire and smoke damage is being repaired in the sanctuary, and on Wednesday, crews rushed to fix the roof before Wednesday’s rainfall.

“I’d say it will be 4 to 6 months before we can get back in there. By the time we get pews, carpet, things ordered, get everything back in,” said Taylor.

Taylor says they have a new temporary place to have services until the damage is repaired. It is the Freedom Worship Center on East Mt. Vernon Street. He says it’s just one way the community has responded to help them in their time of need.

While their church building can’t be used, the mission of the church through its people seems stronger than ever.

“We have already had some families that have come, seen, they have been following the story, were intrigued by the faith in the church,” said Taylor.

The Somerset fire chief says insurance adjusters are still investigating what caused the fire.

