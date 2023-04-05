Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal

Leaving after one season in Lexington
Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso will enter the transfer portal.
Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso will enter the transfer portal.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK big man Ugonna Onyenso is entering the transfer portal, per multiple published reports Wednesday.

Onyenso played just one season with the Wildcats, appearing in 16 games and averaging just 6.9 minutes of action. He averaged one blocked shot per game.

The 6-foot-11 center is the second Wildcat player to enter the portal, joining Sahvir Wheeler, who announced his intention to transfer in March.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Winchester.
Two facing kidnapping charges in Winchester
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

Latest News

The club is spending its inaugural season at Georgetown College.
Lexington Sporting Club holding home opener this weekend
Kentucky's Will Levis warms up during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in...
Report: Colts to work out Will Levis on Thursday
UK's Hunter Gilliam takes a cut against Missouri.
Baseball Wildcats crack Top 10 rankings
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins 5th national title