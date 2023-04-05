Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK big man Ugonna Onyenso is entering the transfer portal, per multiple published reports Wednesday.

Onyenso played just one season with the Wildcats, appearing in 16 games and averaging just 6.9 minutes of action. He averaged one blocked shot per game.

The 6-foot-11 center is the second Wildcat player to enter the portal, joining Sahvir Wheeler, who announced his intention to transfer in March.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.