Volkswagen recalls 143K SUVs due to ‘sporadic’ air bag issue

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.(Volkswagen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a “sporadic” air bag issue.

Some of these vehicles are experiencing a faulty sensor on the front passenger side that is deactivating the air bag.

Volkswagen is advising drivers not to let anyone ride in the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed.

As of now, Volkswagen doesn’t know what is causing the problem and has not yet determined a fix.

The recall includes all model Atlases from 2018 through 2021, and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Winchester.
Two facing kidnapping charges in Winchester
Severe weather possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps surge and storms will roll through the region
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company's use, enforcement of noncompetes
WKYT Investigates | Ex-ARC employees decry company’s use, enforcement of noncompetes
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

Latest News

A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado death toll up to 5 as crews search rubble
Mike Koval, RAM Brand Chief Executive Officer, introduces the REV Ram 1500 at the New York...
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm...
Analysis: Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation