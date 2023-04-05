‘We are selling more than we expected’ | GSMNP parking passes ahead of projections

The National Park Service says sales of parking passes are going “really well.”
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is now a requirement to have a parking pass if you park in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The National Park Service said that one month into selling parking tags inside the park generated more revenue than they expected.

“It’s been received really well, sales have been going really well. We are selling more than we expected initially. We have had a lot of support particularly for the annual parking tag option,” said Kendra Straub with the National Park Service.

Straub said she believes more people bought the annual pass because of so many repeat visitors who come during all seasons.

“We have multiple channels, like in our visitor centers, but also starting to get into some businesses outside of our visitor centers. And also into our automated fee machines, which are a great option for folks available 24 hours a day,” said Straub.

The park service spokesperson said they don’t have the exact numbers of how many passes were sold in the first month.

That is something Straub said they were working to get.

“We’re still kind of working on pulling all that together to share that information. But revenue is coming in from those different sources. So we just need to make sure we can kind of pull all that information into one place,” she added.

For the best advice from the national park, make sure you plan ahead with alternate options on where you want to visit and the times.

You can also visit the park through a local shuttle tour company.

“Being the most visited park in the country, some of our most visited sites the demand for parking exceeds the capacity fairly often. And so shuttles are a great way for folks to access the sites without worrying about finding parking,” said Straub.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Lee Maynard, 18.
‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect on the loose
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.
Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Theat This Evening

Latest News

A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list...
Kentucky man frustrated as repeated storms compound damage to his home
Lee Maynard, 18.
‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect on the loose
As the weather gets warmer, and events like Thursday Night Live return to the downtown...
Downtown Lexington businesses looking for increased police patrols during busy season
The Winburn Neighborhood Association in Lexington is hosting what they call an “open shelter.”
Lexington neighborhood offering ‘open shelter’ during spring break
This was the scene at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset one day after a fire caused heavy...
Somerset congregation dealing with aftermath of church fire faces another setback