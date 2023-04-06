Corey Peters announces retirement after 12 seasons

Former Wildcat played with Falcons, Cardinals and Jaguars
Corey Peters was named the Arizona Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020.
Corey Peters was named the Arizona Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020.(Corey Peters Instagram)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK defensive tackle Corey Peters announced on Thursday his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Peters, a Louisville native, was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, following an All-SEC career at Kentucky.

The former Central High School star also played six seasons with the Cardinals before finishing his career in Jacksonville last season.

In 2020, Peters was named Arizona’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, for his community service and play on the field.

