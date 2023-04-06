Former EKU QB Tim Boyle signs with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (WKYT) - Former Eastern Kentucky quarterback Tim Boyle has signed a one-year with the New York Jets, according to the NFL Network.

Boyle, 28, played the last part of last season in Chicago.

An undrafted free agent out of EKU, Boyle signed with the Packers in 2018 and spent three seasons in Green Bay, playing behind Aaron Rodgers.

Boyle started three games with Detroit in 2021, completing 61 of 94 passes for 566 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

He was released in 2022 before signing with the Bears in November.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.