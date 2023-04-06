Former EKU QB Tim Boyle signs with Jets

Inks one-year deal with team
Former EKU quarterback Tim Boyle has signed a 1-year deal with the Jets.
Former EKU quarterback Tim Boyle has signed a 1-year deal with the Jets.(New York Jets)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (WKYT) - Former Eastern Kentucky quarterback Tim Boyle has signed a one-year with the New York Jets, according to the NFL Network.

Boyle, 28, played the last part of last season in Chicago.

An undrafted free agent out of EKU, Boyle signed with the Packers in 2018 and spent three seasons in Green Bay, playing behind Aaron Rodgers.

Boyle started three games with Detroit in 2021, completing 61 of 94 passes for 566 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

He was released in 2022 before signing with the Bears in November.

