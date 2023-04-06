‘God is good’: EKY family receives new home after losing theirs in the flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a matter of 11 days, nearly 150 volunteers with God’s Pit Crew built the Smith family a new home from the ground up.

Thursday morning was full of anticipation, but it quickly turned into joy as the family saw their home for the very first time.

“In what time that they’ve been here that they could do something this beautiful it’s remarkable,” said Jamie Smith whose family lost their home in the July flood.

On Thursday, the family got to say thank you to many of those who poured blessings and love into their new foundation.

“It’s more than we could have ever dreamed of, and we are forever grateful to God’s Pit Crew because from the beginning to the end of this process they have been absolutely wonderful,” Smith said.

The family said it was some of the personal details that truly meant the most.

“He makes instruments, and these instruments he had made we saved them from our house. They didn’t get in the water, and we were able to save them, so that meant a whole lot. Just the little touches that they’ve put on the house. I mean you know they just think of everything,” she said.

Counting the blessing they never thought was possible on July 28, 2022.

“When you’ve lost everything, you wonder where to go from here. I could have never dreamed we would be here today. God is good. God is amazing and we are so blessed,” said Smith.

God’s Pit Crew founder said everything for the family is provided, and all the family has to do is hang their clothes in the closet.

He added he hopes people in Eastern Kentucky know that help is still on the way.

