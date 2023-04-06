Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Significant Drop in Temperatures
Temperatures will continue to drop, throughout the day, as a cold front sweeps across Kentucky....
Temperatures will continue to drop, throughout the day, as a cold front sweeps across Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with rain, as highs warm to the 50s.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will continue to drop, throughout the day, as a cold front sweeps across Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with rain, as highs warm to the 50s.

We’ll dry out, behind the front, as a high pressure takes control of our weather.

Highs warm from the 50s, on Thursday, to the middle 70s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.
Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Theat This Evening
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Theat This Evening
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms today into early Thursday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Wednesday
Strong to severe possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast