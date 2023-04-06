Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will continue to drop, throughout the day, as a cold front sweeps across Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with rain, as highs warm to the 50s.

We’ll dry out, behind the front, as a high pressure takes control of our weather.

Highs warm from the 50s, on Thursday, to the middle 70s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

