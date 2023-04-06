LouisvilleCon convention for comic books, pop culture happening this weekend

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville.

LouisvilleCon takes place on April 8 at the Triple Crown Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring special guests including voice actors, comic book icons and more.

According to a release, the show will feature more than 100 vendors selling memorabilia from comic books, movies, manga, wrestling and other pop culture items.

Confirmed special guests includes Pokemon voice actor Jay Goede (Mewtwo), anime voice actors Chuck Huber and Phil Parsons and Cobra Kai actor Shawn Thacker (Logan).

The event will also feature cosplay contests, a Super Smash Bros. tournament and tabletop board game rooms.

General admission tickets are on sale for $20. The event is free admission for guests under 11 years old.

For more information, click or tap here.

