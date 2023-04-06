Paducah couple charged after children test positive for illegal drugs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple was charged after four children tested positive for illegal drugs.

Chrishell Burns, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine).

Jakyron Burnside, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under) and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/second offense and methamphetamine) and on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

According to police, the couple took their 2-year-old child to the emergency room on March 19. The child was lethargic, in and out of consciousness and having trouble breathing.

Police say the child regained consciousness after Narcan was administered. The child was then flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.

According to police, the child initially tested positive for cocaine, but more toxicology tests revealed the presence of meth, oxycodone, marijuana and fentanyl.

During an interview at the hospital the following day, Burns and Burnside denied using illegal drugs. They told police the child must have gotten into something during a visit to an area park an hour before they took her to the hospital.

However, detectives found evidence that showed the couple and child left for the hospital directly from their home.

While searching their home, officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic baggie, a container that field-tested positive for meth and a small amount of marijuana in the kitchen.

During the investigation, police say the couple’s three other children were tested for illegal drugs.

Results showed a 3 year old tested positive for cocaine and marijuana and a 2 month old tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Police say results on the fourth child are pending.

Burns turned herself in at the McCracken County Regional Jail on Friday and was arrested on three warrants. She was booked into the jail.

According to police, drug detectives found Burnside when they bought a quantity of fentanyl tablets from him at a home on Clinton Road.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home on Wednesday afternoon, with help from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Unit.

Police say Burnside was at the home and was arrested on three outstanding warrants, as well as a drug trafficking charge.

Burnside was also served warrants from Graves County charging him with two counts of probation violation and from McCracken County charging him with failing to appear in court.

According to police, all four children were removed from the home by social service representatives.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are likely.

