Tourism season kicks off in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - April marks the start for a busy time of year in the City of Corbin.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said the city has a lot of exciting places to discover.

“Bringing people into the city to experience everything we have to offer whether it is events, or dining, or shopping, or our attractions or outdoor recreation pursuits,” she explained.

Old Town Grill in Corbin won the Golden Ticket for best restaurant last month. Owner Mike Caffrey said the city has been nothing but amazing to the restaurant.

“We are just tickled to death that our guests in Corbin picked us. We are ecstatic. My younger son Matthew, he came up with the dish... I had no doubt it would be great, but we did not know we would win the dish which was awesome,” he said.

He added local tourism is huge for small communities like Corbin.

“If we did not have tourism, a lot of things would not happen here. These are people that select people that help the community,” he said.

Caffrey said Monhollen is doing everything to put Corbin out there for people to explore.

He added tourism is about experiences and being able to share that with local entrepreneurs.

“You look in this parking lot every day and you see the same people every day in these restaurants. We are hometown restaurants, we are not just cooking, we are here making memories,” he said.

Some of the events Corbin has planned in April are Colonel Fest and Rod Runs.

