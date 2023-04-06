Tributes planned for Pulaski Co. football player who died of an injury suffered during practice

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Tributes and sympathy continue to pour out from many across the state as a community prepares to say goodbye to a teenager who died after an injury during a southern Kentucky high school football practice game.

17-year-old Andrew Dodson died Monday after he sustained the injury last Friday.

Pulaski County and other schools are planning a tribute for Friday night.

Pulaski County football coach Johnny Hines says he will be lighting up the football stadium for 80 minutes on Friday night, 80 being the number of Andrew Dodson’s jersey. And since he said that, a lot of other coaches say they are going to do the same thing.

The loss of Dodson is being felt all over the football community. Many of the surrounding high schools and beyond will also be lighting up their stadiums at what would be game time, 7:30 on Friday night.

North Laurel High School Football Coach Jason Chappell says when people see the lights, he wants them to think about the young man’s faith.

“Life is so fragile. These moments are so fleeting,” said Chappell. “The wins and losses come and go so quickly but there are some things that are not so fleeting.”

High school stadiums won’t be the only ones lit up.

“University of Kentucky will be glad to participate to honor Andrew Dodson in Pulaski County, in their loss,” said UK Football Coach Mark Stoops.

The lighting up the stadiums is taking place on the same day that Andrew Dodson is being laid to rest. His funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Visitation services will start Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Rural Development.

