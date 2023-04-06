WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s spring in the Bluegrass, and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding its Spring Meet.

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

Keeneland’s 2023 Spring Race Meet opens Friday, April 7, and continues through Friday, April 28. No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays, or Easter Sunday, April 9.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The bar is named the CannaBuzz Bar and will open this month in the Distillery District.
Cannabis bar set to open in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Theat This Evening
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Transylvania University celebrates women’s basketball team for winning National Championship
Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
WATCH | Transylvania celebrates women’s basketball team winning national title
Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso will enter the transfer portal.
Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal
The club is spending its inaugural season at Georgetown College.
Lexington Sporting Club holding home opener this weekend