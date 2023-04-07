Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Winds Start Easter Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our big Easter Weekend is here and things are starting out on a rather chilly note. The chill will slowly give way to milder weather with some warm stuff waiting in the wings for later next week.

We are still tracking some lingering showers across the south and southeast. The greatest chance for these showers will be for those counties near the Virginia border.

Temps are in the 50s for most of the state today. The north and west can make a run at 60 with a ray or two of sun.

Saturday features more in the way of a mix of sun and clouds. After starting things out in the 30s, most areas reach 60-65 by the afternoon. The far south and southeast may struggle to get there because of lingering clouds.

Easter Sunday looks really good. Temps start in the upper 30s for many before warming into the mid and upper 60s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Temps continue to climb through next week with temps reaching 80 or better by the middle and end of the week. That’s also when a storm system to our south tries to drift northward into our region with a few showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.