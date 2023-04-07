Driver charged in Northern Kentucky car-surfing incident, sheriff says

The victim is in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
Dylan T. Brinkman
Dylan T. Brinkman(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Elsmere man faces criminal charges for a drunken incident of car surfing last week from which a 19-year-old suffered a life-threatening head injury, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 1:18 a.m. on March 31 at Big Bone Lick State Park in southern Boone County.

Five people in two different cars met up at the park that night. Dylan Brinkman, 21, drove 19-year-old Sean Smith, of Florence, and another man in a white Chevrolet Camaro, the sheriff’s office says.

Brinkman later admitted to deputies that both he and Smith had been drinking that night and were intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators determined the group had consumed alcohol at two different establishments beforehand.

After arriving at the park, Brinkman parked the Camaro. Smith got on the trunk and the other passenger laid down on the hood, the sheriff’s office says.

Brinkman allegedly pulled out of the parking lot onto Mastodon Trail and accelerated. He later told deputies the Camaro was going under 15mph.

Smith then fell from the back of the Camaro onto the pavement, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man on the hood, who escaped injury, ran to Smith, saw he had a serious head injury and asked the others to call 911, the sheriff’s office says.

It’s unclear when 911 was called and who placed the call.

At some point, according to the sheriff’s office, Brinkman and another person fled the park in the Camaro, leaving the other two people and the injured Smith to wait for help.

UC Air Care transported Smith to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He remains there in critical condition.

Sheriff’s detectives and Elsmere police arrested Brinkman at his home Friday on a count of first-degree assault.

He is at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 straight bond.

