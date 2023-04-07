Families without permanent homes after EKY flooding can buy FEMA units

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s been more than eight months since some Eastern Kentucky communities were hit by devastating floods.

Many flood survivors lost their homes and have been living in FEMA’s temporary housing units since. Now, eligible people have the chance to purchase the unit, so they can make it their permanent home.

FEMA representative Leo Skinner says this opportunity is approved for people living in Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Letcher and Perry counties. These were some of the hardest hit areas where many homes were washed away.

“That’s a normalcy that people want to get back to after being out of their homes for so long,” said Skinner.

Governor Andy Beshear says 160 households in Eastern Kentucky are still living in the temporary FEMA units. According to FEMA, some of these families will move back into their homes once repairs are made, but applications are rolling through already from those who won’t be.

“Back at the office, we have a chalkboard full of names and phone numbers and contacts of people that want to be involved in the program,” said Skinner.

Skinner says Fema provides these housing units for up to 18 months following a disaster. He says it gives them time to figure out what’s next.

“This is for people that don’t have any permanent housing plan. That’s not their fault,” Skinner said.

FEMA says the units will be sold ‘as is, where is.’

Skinner says how much they pay for the unit will depend on its size. He says the buyer will be responsible for making sure the unit is in compliance with their local government’s codes and ordinances.

“We have case workers that are in constant communication with them on a monthly basis to make sure that the unit is up to par and things are working,” Skinner said.

Skinner says since the July floods, FEMA has given out more than $100 million for housing programs and assistance as a result of this disaster.

“If you’ve not been impacted by a disaster, you really don’t know what they feel like or what they think every day and that’s weighing on their mind, getting back in housing,” said Skinner.

Skinner says there isn’t an application deadline at this time. He says applicants must also agree to insure the unit, which includes hazard and flood insurance.

After an applicant buys the unit, FEMA says they’re no longer eligible to get FEMA housing assistance for that declared event.

For more information on how to apply, contact Rural Development Kentucky’s Single-Family Housing team at 859-224-7322 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.

