Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening during a speaking event at San Francisco State University. (WKYT file image of Riley Gaines)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (WKYT) - Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening during a speaking event at San Francisco State University.

Since her time at UK, Gaines has openly criticized transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. Gaines says she lost a fifth-place trophy to a transgender female swimmer during the swimming national championships.

Gaines shared this video on social media showing police escorting her away from a group of protesters:

She says she was ambushed, saying, “This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.”

Since speaking out, Gaines has become a spokeswoman with the Independent Women’s Forum.

That group condemned the attack, alleging Gaines was violently accosted, ambushed and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category.

We reached out to San Francisco State University to learn more about the incident, but have not yet heard back.

In 2022, Gaines also appeared at the Kentucky State Capitol in support of a bill that would not allow transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. That bill was vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear, but the veto was overridden by lawmakers.

Gaines also appeared in a political ad with Senator Rand Paul during his election campaign in 2022.

