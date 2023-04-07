Funeral held for Pulaski Co. football player who died of an injury suffered during practice

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky teenager who died after he was hurt in a football practice game was laid to rest on Friday.

Andrew Dodson died Monday after he sustained the injury last Friday.

On Friday, hundreds attended Dodson’s funeral service in Somerset.

“He was a light to everyone he came in contact with.” Family, friends, teammates and many others attend Andrew Dodson’s funeral in Somerset today, a week after an injury on the football field…led to his death. More at 5pm and 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/zSbXHtQHki — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 7, 2023

The Center for Rural Development has a large convention space, and that was where the funeral service for Andrew Dodson was held.

A day after hundreds, possibly thousands, attended the visitation, many who know and love this family came out on Friday.

“Talking to folks coming through the line, it was so obvious how many people loved the Dodson family,” said Dodson family friend Charlie Goodman. “That is a testimony of who they are.”

Friends, family and teammates filled The Center for Rural Development on Friday, visitation continuing at first after more than five hours of people coming through the line Thursday.

The people were there to help the family after a sudden and unquestionably difficult and devastating blow.

“Every time he got hit, he just got back up and kept going,” said teammate Keegan Keith. “He would never stop.”

Memorials and memories will continue Friday night as football fields all over Kentucky, including UK’s, will be lit up for 80 minutes for Andrew Dodson’s number.

Pulaski County schools were closed for spring break this week, but when students return, counselors will again be available to help them if needed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.