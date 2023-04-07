Good Question: Would Secret Service go behind bars with Trump if he’s sentenced to jail?

The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that...
The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that are having to be answered for the first time.(KLTV)
By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that are having to be answered for the first time.

Today’s Good Question comes from several viewers following our answer earlier this week about whether or not former President Trump would maintain his post-presidential benefits if he were convicted of a crime.

They wanted to know, “Would the Secret Service go to prison with a former president if they were sentenced to jail?”

Two former New York prosecutors told Forbes that even if he were convicted on the recent charges, as a first-time offender, it would be unlikely he would serve any time behind bars.

Still, we checked with the Secret Service and asked if that was a possibility, how would they plan for it. A spokesperson told us “to maintain the highest levels of integrity for our operations, we are not able to comment on specific protection plans or movements for secret service protectees.”

Former agency officials told Newsweek they think agents would go with Trump to protect him if he had to go into custody. However, this is a new situation for everyone involved, so right now, we do not have a definitive answer.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, were charged after their four children tested...
Paducah couple charged after children test positive for illegal drugs
A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list...
Kentucky man frustrated as repeated storms compound damage to his home

Latest News

Police say 25-year-old Quantaveon Leavell is wanted in connection to a February shooting on...
Lexington police identify ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect in shooting of child
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting
Many flood survivors lost their homes and have been living in FEMA’s temporary housing units...
Families without permanent homes after EKY flooding can buy FEMA units
Officers seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry worth more than $4.4 million attempting...
Louisville customs officers seize more than $4.4 million in counterfeit jewelry