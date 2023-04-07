Jason Lindsey’s Easter Weekend Forecast

Tracking a Mix of Sun and Clouds This Easter Weekend
High pressure takes control of our weather engineering a super Easter weekend across Central...
High pressure takes control of our weather engineering a super Easter weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather engineering a super Easter weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll remain dry throughout the week.

Highs warm from the 50s, today, to near 80, by Thursday.

Our next chance for rain arrives late next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list...
Kentucky man frustrated as repeated storms compound damage to his home
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps Settle In
Temperatures will continue to drop, throughout the day, as a cold front sweeps across Kentucky....
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Theat This Evening
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms today into early Thursday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast