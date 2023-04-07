Jason Lindsey’s Easter Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather engineering a super Easter weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll remain dry throughout the week.

Highs warm from the 50s, today, to near 80, by Thursday.

Our next chance for rain arrives late next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

