Keeneland’s Spring Meet 2023 charges out of the gate
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2023 Spring Meet is now underway at Keeneland.

Attendance inside the track will be capped at 20,000 people again. Keeneland officials say this will provide a better experience for both staff and fans.

However, tailgating on the hill will be expanded this year. It’s previously been restricted to Fridays and Saturdays but, this year, tailgating will be permitted on Sundays.

There are still general admission and grandstand reserved seats available on select days. Saturdays are sold out. However, officials recommend fans regularly check Keeneland’s website or sign up for alerts as tickets could become available.

The 15-day meet runs through the April 28, with no racing on Mondays, Tuesdays or Easter Sunday.

So, there are still lots of opportunities to get out and enjoy the Spring Meet.

