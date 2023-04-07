Lexington mom questions if new law requiring AEDs in school goes far enough

House Bill 331 requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be readily accessible in every middle and high school in the state.
House Bill 331 requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be readily accessible in every middle and high school in the state.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House Bill 331 was signed by Governor Beshear.

The bill requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be readily accessible in every middle and high school in the state.

However, some parents are questioning whether the bill goes far enough.

Lexington resident Jeni Bowe describes her kids as outgoing. They love to ride horses, swim and play all types of sports. However, at the start of 2023, she received life-changing news. A genetic disorder that could stop her or her children’s hearts in seconds.

“Why us? Why them? They’re kids; They don’t deserve this,” said Jeni.

Bowe’s two children, Landon and Sadie, were diagnosed with type 2 long QT Syndrome. It’s an abnormality of the heart’s electrical system that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

“So someone’s going to have to be there to shock their heart back into rhythm, should they pass out,” said Bowe. “And it’s very difficult with two children because one might be playing soccer on this day at soccer practice, and the other is at football practice. So I need two.”

Not only does Bowe say they need an AED at home, but she says they need more in schools.

Although HB 331 was signed into law, it only requires AEDs in all middle and high schools, not elementary.

Luckily, their school has one, but it’s in the cafeteria and is not portable.

“You have to have an AED nearby because the amount of time that the heart can stay in V-tach or another rhythm that they can go into is not very long before it stops,” said Bowe. “Cardiac arrest is obviously the biggest concern, and so you don’t have time to run up to a second floor to run up to go grab an AED.”

She says the school approved the second AED, but they are still waiting for it.

“They should have it there. We shouldn’t have to ask for it,” said Bowe.

It’s a fear she has to live with every day as a mother of two energetic and athletic kids. However, without better access to medical equipment like AEDs. she says they won’t be able to do what they love.

While her kids understand the importance of their condition, she says they are resilient.

“‘Can we play sports?’ That’s all they care about. That’s all they want. And honestly, that’s how it should be. They deserve to be kids,” said Bowe.

Bowe says she wishes every teacher would get certified to use an AED during an emergency.

Right now, HB 331 requires all athletic coaches and a minimum of just three employees in the school to be trained.

For Bowe’s kids, she says she’s just glad they were able to catch long QT syndrome at their regular doctor check-up.

You can learn more about long QT syndrome at the SADS Foundation website.

You can donate to Bowe’s GoFundMe here.

