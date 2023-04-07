Lexington police identify ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect in shooting of child

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have identified a suspect in a Lexington shooting that injured a child.

Police say 25-year-old Quantaveon Leavell is wanted in connection to a February shooting on East New Circle Road.

Police say a 10-year-old was shot inside a home and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the child was not the target of the shooting.

Leavell is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

