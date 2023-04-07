Lexington police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington.

It happened Friday afternoon around 3 in the area of Fifth and Chestnut.

Police say they found a male victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Right now, they don’t have any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

We’ll keep you updated.

