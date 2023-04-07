Man dead after Lexington shooting

Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m. Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Lexington.

Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Crews rushed him to an area hospital. Police say the victim has since died.

Police have not made any arrests and don’t have any information to release on the shooter.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

