New surveillance video shows crash following police chase in Lexington

A surveillance video exclusively obtained by WKYT shows the moment a stolen car crashed into a...
A surveillance video exclusively obtained by WKYT shows the moment a stolen car crashed into a pole and flipped over in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A surveillance video exclusively obtained by WKYT shows the moment a stolen car crashed into a pole and flipped over in Lexington.

Monday, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a stolen car on Georgetown Road. The driver went into Lexington when they crashed.

New surveillance video shows the moments the stolen car crashed into the pole and flipped over

Video from D-BAT, a baseball and softball facility, shows someone climbing out of the car and running off as Georgetown police cruisers speed by on Georgetown Road.

One person was arrested in connection to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, were charged after their four children tested...
Paducah couple charged after children test positive for illegal drugs
A Winchester man is feeling some frustration after Wednesday’s storms added to his repair list...
Kentucky man frustrated as repeated storms compound damage to his home

Latest News

Surveillance Video: Speedway Crash Surveillance
Speedway Surveillance Video
Police say 25-year-old Quantaveon Leavell is wanted in connection to a February shooting on...
Lexington police identify ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect in shooting of child
The criminal charges against former President Donald Trump are leading to some questions that...
Good Question: Would Secret Service go behind bars with Trump if he’s sentenced to jail?
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting