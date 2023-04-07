New surveillance video shows crash following police chase in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A surveillance video exclusively obtained by WKYT shows the moment a stolen car crashed into a pole and flipped over in Lexington.

Monday, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a stolen car on Georgetown Road. The driver went into Lexington when they crashed.

New surveillance video shows the moments the stolen car crashed into the pole and flipped over

Video from D-BAT, a baseball and softball facility, shows someone climbing out of the car and running off as Georgetown police cruisers speed by on Georgetown Road.

One person was arrested in connection to the crash.

