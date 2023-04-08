Defining Purpose springs 20-1 upset in Central Bank Ashland on opening day of Keeneland Spring Meet

Defining Purpose covered the 1 1/16 miles on the fast main track in 1:43.31
Defining Purpose with Brian Hernandez Jr. up wins the 2023 Central Bank Ashland for trainer...
Defining Purpose with Brian Hernandez Jr. up wins the 2023 Central Bank Ashland for trainer Ken McPeek and owner Magdalena Racing, 2023 Keeneland Spring Meet(Keeneland Photo | Keeneland Photo)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, KY (April 7, 2023) – Magdalena Racing, Colette Marie Vanmatre and James Ball’s Defining Purpose surged to the front at the top of the stretch and then held off late bids from favored Punchbowl and Julia Shining to score a half-length victory in the 86th running of the $600,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) for 3-year-old fillies to highlight opening day of the 15-day Keeneland Spring Meet.

Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Defining Purpose covered the 1 1/16 miles on the fast main track in 1:43.31. The victory is the third in the race for McPeek, who also won in 2002 with Take Charge Lady and in 2014 with Rosalind.

The victory in the Central Bank Ashland, the year’s first Grade 1 race for sophomore fillies, was worth 100 points toward the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) to be run May 5 at Churchill Downs. Defining Purpose has 107 points and is third on the Oaks leaderboard with three points races remaining until the Run for the Lilies. The Oaks is limited to the top 14 point earners that pass the entry box.

The cutoff line for the Oaks after Friday is 46 points, and that spot is held by Julia Shining, who picked up 30 points for finishing third. Punchbowl picked her initial 40 points and ranks 16th while Guns n’ Graces picked up 20 points to boost her total to 40 points and is 18th on the leaderboard. Champion Wonder Wheel, who finished sixth, has 48 points and ranks 12th.

In the Central Bank Ashland, Effortlesslyelgant led the field of seven through unopposed fractions of :23.62, :47.25 and 1:11.64 with Defining Purpose tracking second to her outside. Meanwhile, Punchbowl, with Flavien Prat aboard, raced along the rail with Julia Shining and Luis Saez to her outside racing a joint third a couple of lengths back.

At the top of the stretch, Defining Purpose kicked clear and had enough left to hold off Punchbowl to her immediate outside and Julia Shining three wide.

Defining Purpose, a Keeneland sales graduate, is a Kentucky-bred daughter of Cross Traffic out of the Strong Hope mare Defining Hope. The victory was worth $362,700 and improved her earnings to $543,688 with a record of 7-3-0-1.

Defining Purpose returned $42.68, $11.66 and $5.74. Punchbowl returned $3.46 and $2.78 and finished a neck in front of Julia Shining who paid $3.74 to show.

It was another 3¼ lengths back to Guns n’ Graces with Effortlesslyelgant, Wonder Wheel and Pride of the Nile following in order.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening...
Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event

Latest News

Georgia during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April...
No. 9 Kentucky proves toughness, rallies for series-opening win at Georgia
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe declares for NBA Draft, leaves door open for return
The 2023 Spring Meet is now underway at Keeneland.
Keeneland’s Spring Meet 2023 charges out of the gate
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters golf...
Tiger Woods at +2 after first round at Masters