Eastern Kentuckians talk recovering from flood while growing economy

View of the aftermath of flooding in parts of Kentucky hard hit by recent inundation
View of the aftermath of flooding in parts of Kentucky hard hit by recent inundation(WECT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians have been working hard to continue growing their local economies while recovering from the July 2022 flood.

The flood not only held the attention of people in 2022, but recovery is still ongoing.

Some describe the time since the flood as a blur.

“The level of devastation and trying to respond to that was completely overwhelming, so the only way that I could really deal with it is to go on autopilot, and work with what was right in front of me,” Community Farm Alliance local food coordinator Jennifer Weeber said.

Many farms in the area were destroyed by flood water.

Now Weeber and other are re-investing in local crops.

“Over the last 10 years, there have been a lot of investments made into our local agricultural system, and it’s really been an important part of diversifying our economy, and so, that was a focus of mine,” Jennifer Weeber said.

Continued investing has been an important part of keeping Eastern Kentuckians in the region after the flood.

More open businesses have led to increased excitement in the area.

“I think it’s important to grow while we’re also recovering, because if we recover and we get everyone into housing and all these things, but we haven’t created a place that they want to be and they want to live and all of those things, then what was it for?” Hazard Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said.

Efforts to recover from tragedy while building on things that have been working has led to long, but needed hours.

“We calculated it and I had worked at least 12 hours a day for 28 days straight before I took a day off, and it didn’t seem weird, but it felt like you had to get it done and it didn’t matter,” Bailey Richards said.

While there is still flood damage across the region, the return of businesses that had been flooded and grand openings show that Eastern Kentuckians are still looking to build on what’s working.

