Golden Alert issued for missing Scott County man

Joshua Barnes
Joshua Barnes(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Scott County man.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Barnes is missing from the J B Lear/Stamping Ground area.

Barnes is described as 6′1′', weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Barnes is autistic and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-863-7855.

