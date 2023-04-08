Golden Alert issued for missing Scott County man
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Scott County man.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Barnes is missing from the J B Lear/Stamping Ground area.
Barnes is described as 6′1′', weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Barnes is autistic and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 502-863-7855.
