Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County woman

Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen...
Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, red pants, and brown boots.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Whitley County have issued a Golden Alert for Stephanie Patterson.

Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, red pants, and brown boots. She was last seen walking away from her residence off Grove Road in Corbin at about 8:00 AM on Friday morning.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Stephanie’s whereabouts, please call Whitley County Dispatch Center (606-549-6017).

