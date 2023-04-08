Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Whitley County have issued a Golden Alert for Stephanie Patterson.

Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, red pants, and brown boots. She was last seen walking away from her residence off Grove Road in Corbin at about 8:00 AM on Friday morning.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Stephanie’s whereabouts, please call Whitley County Dispatch Center (606-549-6017).

