High schools across the state turn on lights to honor Pulaski Co. football player who died during practice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sudden death of one high school football player in Pulaski County during football practice earlier this week caused a chain of reactions across the state.

Andrew Dodson’s funeral was held on Friday, and he was laid to rest with hundreds of people in attendance.

High schools and colleges paid tribute to Dodson on Friday night.

Tates Creek High School is just one school in Lexington that shed light on Dodson Friday night. At 7:30, they flipped the switch turning on the lights of their football stadium. Head Football Coach Jonathan Hawks says when something like this happens, it is their job as teammates to come together.

“Anytime anything happens to any school in this state, we want to be representative of each other and come together and band together,” said Hawks.

At Tates Creek and across the state, stadium lights shined for 80 minutes in honor of his number 80.

“We try to talk to our kids, especially me, and emphasize the fact that live each moment to the best that you can and give all that you have for the moment that you have the opportunity that you’re in so,” said Hawks.

School after school, even at Kroger Field, stadiums lit up the community

For coaches and players across the state, a teammate is more than just another player in a matching uniform; It’s a bond and family that no one can replace.

“I think for any player in the state, young, old, anyone who has played the game of football, we’re thankful to walk off that field,” said Hawks. “Anything tragic that happens, it sticks with you forever.”

So for those 80 minutes, The lights symbolized the bright light that Dodson brought on and off the field. He’s a football player, gone too soon, but he will be remembered for years to come.

“It’s comforting knowing there are other people that are in this fight with you to make sure that you are comforted and that you are supported by not just your teammates but the rest of the state of Kentucky,” said Hawks.

Hawks says this is a time to come together and remind each other to live life to the fullest.

