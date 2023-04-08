Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, engineering a super Easter weekend, across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

A clear sky and calm wind, overnight, will allow frost to form, which is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Morehead, Pikeville, Hazard, London, and Somerset.

We’ll remain dry throughout the week.

Thanks to a high pressure, we'll remain dry through next weekend. (WKYT)

Highs warm from the 60s, Easter Sunday, to 80s, by late week.

Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

