Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Frost and Sunshine for Easter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, engineering a super Easter weekend, across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
A clear sky and calm wind, overnight, will allow frost to form, which is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Morehead, Pikeville, Hazard, London, and Somerset.
We’ll remain dry throughout the week.
Highs warm from the 60s, Easter Sunday, to 80s, by late week.
Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
