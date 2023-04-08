Lexington police investigate shooting, one wounded

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police department is investigating a shooting.

At around 3:15 AM on Saturday morning, officers were called to a local hospital for a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say that the location of the shooting has not been determined, and no suspects have been identified.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Lexington Police (859-258-3600).

