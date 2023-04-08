Lexington police investigate three shootings just this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s east end on Friday. It happened on the corner of East Fifth and Chestnut Streets.

This is the third shooting this week where someone was injured. One happened just a block from Friday’s shooting.

Neighbors say they are used to it, and one city leader is speaking out.

The sight of police lights and crime scene tape is something neighbors along East Fifth Street say is pretty common.

“It’s a normal thing around here. It almost happens every day,” said neighbor Liam Roberts.

Friday was more of the same for these neighbors. Some say they have almost become numb to the scenes of violence.

“It’s a little scary sometimes. You never know when you walk out the door, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Roberts.

That is not the mentality District One councilmember Tayna Fogle wants people to have.

“What I’m asking our community not to do is to get numb. We cannot get numb and say, ‘Oh well. There’s another shooting.’ We can’t do that. We have got to take our community back,” said Fogle.

It was the third reported shooting in Fogle’s district this week.

One just a block away from Fridays shooting on East Fourth and Race, the other when a man was found shot on East Main Street.

“Our community is fading away. We’re either going to funerals or to the hospital,” said Fogle.

According to data from Lexington police, there have been 23 shootings so far this year. That is down from 31 reported by this point in 2022. But Fogle says that isn’t good enough.

“I need to go back to the drawing board. We all do. And find something that we can truly believe in,” said Fogle. “But when you’re poor, you’ve lost hope; you don’t have anything else to do but say, ‘Oh well, just another shooting.’ No, it’s not just another shooting.”

Another day for neighbors but also a call for change.

“We’re celebrating the resurrection, so let’s resurrect. And let’s come together. We can do it. I know we can,” said Fogle.

Police say they don’t have any suspects in custody at this time. Any tips can be sent anonymously to bluegrass crime stoppers.

