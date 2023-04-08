No. 9 Kentucky proves toughness, rallies for series-opening win at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Unable to break through for six innings, No. 9 Kentucky got a two-out, two-run double from Reuben Church in the seventh inning to crack the seal, score seven unanswered runs and erase a four-run deficit over its final seven outs to score a 7-4 series-opening victory over Georgia at Foley Field on Friday.

Nolan McCarthy delivered a two-out RBI double in the eighth to fully erase the 4-0 deficit, Emilien Pitre drew a go-ahead, bases loaded walk in the ninth and both Hunter Gilliam and Ryan Waldschmidt added insurance runs as the Cats (27-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) won going away.

UK now has won 23 of its past 24 games.

Mason Moore picked up the win on the mound with three perfect innings of relief. He gave Georgia nothing over the final three frames after the Bulldogs scored four in the sixth. But UK responded with three of its own in the seventh and drew six walks over the final three innings to stun the crowd.

