Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening...
Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event

Latest News

Joshua Barnes
Golden Alert issued for missing Scott County man
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. It happened Friday afternoon around 3 in the...
Lexington police investigate three shootings just this week
High schools and colleges paid tribute to Andrew Dodson on Friday night.
High schools across the state turn on lights to honor Pulaski Co. football player who died during practice