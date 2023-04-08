Program works to match 300 Lexington youth with summer jobs

Partners for Youth works to promote positive youth development and prevent juvenile delinquency.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Lexington youth made their way to UK Saturday morning, in hopes of finding summer jobs.

They’re part of a city program, working to match high school students with different companies.

“It is so important that we keep our students engaged. that we keep them looking towards their future,” said Shanreka Shackelford, with Partners for Youth, Inc.

That’s why they started the Summer Youth Job Training Program, providing workforce training opportunities for 300 Lexington youth.

“They are who we will depend on in tomorrow’s America. it is important for them to really see what’s out there, said Shackelford.

Students attend the career fair and meet with staff from different worksites. They fill out their applications, selecting their top five career choices. Then, the students are matched to a job for the summer.

“Hopefully what they gain from this experience is not only the path they want to take for their future, but also just something for them to learn from this summer, a great experience they take with them,” said Shackelford.

Alison Buenemann says participating in the program last year helped her decide that she wants to work in the medical field when she’s older.

“I loved it. I thought it was so much fun. I really made my decision that I wanted to do medical and I kind of started picking out my plan for college through it and I loved it so much I wanted to do it again, said Alison Buenemann.

Buenemann liked the program so much that she told her friends about it. She spoke so highly of her experience that her friend Emma Goodpaster decided to sign up.

“I wanted to do it for the experience because I also want to do something in the medical field and maybe seeing other people at work and just how they function, then I could probably figure out what I want to do in the future,” said Emma Goodpaster.

All youth workers in the program work part-time, earning 15 dollars per hour. Their salaries are paid by the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government.

The Summer Youth Job Training Program lasts six weeks. Youth workers will start their jobs on June 12.

