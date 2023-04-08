Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a deputy jailer was among two people arrested on drug trafficking and other charges.

Catron said the investigation started on Friday after they received a tip of a woman bringing drugs to the Wayne County Detention Center and allegedly giving it to the deputy jailer.

The woman was later identified as Paige R. Sturgis.

Sheriff Catron added the deputy jailer, Tracy Smith, would bring the drugs inside the Detention Center and give it to an inmate.

Friday evening, investigators watched the transaction between Sturgis and Smith on the Wayne County Detention Center property.

Once the car drove away, officials pulled the car over at the intersection of Jim Hill Service Road and KY-90 Bypass.

Deputy Jailer Smith was searched inside the Detention Center, and officials said they found three Suboxone tablets inside a tobacco can.

Tracy Smith was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, promoting contraband and official misconduct. She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Paige Sturgis was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and promoting contraband. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening...
Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

Latest News

Several families came out to enjoy the event without fear of their children being overstimulated.
City of Pikeville celebrates Easter with sensory-safe egg hunt
Program works to match 300 Lexington youth with summer jobs
WATCH | Program works to match 300 Lexington youth with summer jobs
Lex PD shooting investigation
WATCH | Lex PD shooting investigation
Woman from Golden Alert found dead
WATCH | Woman from Golden Alert found dead
EKY organizations come together to host community egg hunt and supply giveaway