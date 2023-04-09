Death investigation: Powell Co. law enforcement searches for suspect

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are involved in a death investigation on Frames Branch Road, according to Powell County officials.

Law enforcement has advised that everyone in the area of Frames Branch and Hardwicks Creek stay inside and keep their doors locked. If you see a male in this area wearing jeans and a blue hoodie, you’re asked to contact local authorities immediately.

There are several law enforcement agencies in the area on-foot and in vehicles.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update you as more information becomes available.

