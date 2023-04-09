Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nice weather we’ve enjoyed, this weekend, continues into the new workweek.

Some locations will drop to freezing overnight, which is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Maysville, Ashland, Morehead, Pikeville, Hazard, London, and Somerset.

Highs warm to the 80s by late week.

Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

