Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Frost and Sunshine
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nice weather we’ve enjoyed, this weekend, continues into the new workweek.
Some locations will drop to freezing overnight, which is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Maysville, Ashland, Morehead, Pikeville, Hazard, London, and Somerset.
Highs warm to the 80s by late week.
Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
