Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Frost and Sunshine
The nice weather we’ve enjoyed, this weekend, continues into the new workweek.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nice weather we’ve enjoyed, this weekend, continues into the new workweek.

Some locations will drop to freezing overnight, which is why a FROST ADVISORY is active for Maysville, Ashland, Morehead, Pikeville, Hazard, London, and Somerset.

Highs warm to the 80s by late week.

Our next chance for rain arrives next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
At around 3:15 AM on Sunday morning, officers were called to a local hospital for a male victim...
Lexington police investigate shooting, one wounded
Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen...
Woman from Golden Alert found dead
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
A man in Powell County has been arrested and charged with murder.
Suspect captured in Powell County death investigation

Latest News

The nice weather we’ve enjoyed, this weekend, continues into the new workweek.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Frost and Sunshine
A clear sky and calm wind, overnight, will allow frost to form, which is why a FROST ADVISORY...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
High pressure takes control of our weather, engineering a super Easter weekend, across Central...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Frost and Sunshine for Easter
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Winds Start Easter Weekend