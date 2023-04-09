Lexington Sporting Club holds home opener

The Lexington Sporting Club got to play its first home-match of the season at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown Saturday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Excited fans poured into the arena for the kickoff, some began tailgating hours before the game’s start, sporting team gear and braving the cold temperatures to cheer on the home team.

The group is made up of 22 players, who have been practicing together for about 10 weeks to prepare for the season.

Fans say this day was a long time coming.

“It’s nice to have something for the local soccer community to get behind and be excited about,” said Andy Boone, a local fan. “We can’t wait to see what the team does on the field.”

Lexington Sporting Club’s next game is against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, April 15th.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

