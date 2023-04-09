Lexington Sporting Club plays to a draw in first home match

Lexington Sporting Club had it’s home opener at Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium Saturday night, hosting Forward Madison FC.
Lexington Sporting Club's Austin Causey during the first home match.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Sporting Club had it’s home opener at Georgetown College’s Toyota Stadium Saturday night, hosting Forward Madison FC. Both teams were looking for their first USL League One win of the season, but finished in a 0-0 draw in front of over 3,000 fans.

“I thought it was a fantastic opening night game tonight and the boys worked extremely hard,” head coach Sam Stockley said in a news release. “Full credit to Forward Madison and everything they threw at us today, I’m really pleased with how our boys performed, happy with the result and more happy that we finally got this off the ground and all the supporters are out here supporting us.”

Each team earned a playoff point. The draw also marked the first ever clean sheet for Lexington Sporting Club and goalkeeper Austin Causey.

“I think it’s important, I think that’s the one thing we wanted to work on as a group to cut out the little mistakes especially on set pieces,” Causey said in a news release. “I think we did what we needed to do today defensively, we didn’t get many fouls in the box. Now we just go forward.”

Wednesday, Lex SC fell in a 1-nil loss to Louisville City FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play. Prior to that, they had dropped matches at One Knoxville SC and North Carolina FC.

Next for Lexington SC is the club’s second consecutive home stand against South Georgia Tormenta on Saturday, April 15.

