‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A woman identified as a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida, is facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for what court documents call an alleged roll in organized fights in her classroom, WCTV reports.

The documents note that a school resource deputy was alerted on March 24 that students were being allowed to fight in 23-year-old Angel Footman’s classroom.

School administrators were also shown videos that allegedly show several fights taking place between March 22 and March 23.

According to the documents, several sixth-grade girls told detectives that they participated in planned fights during school hours and they allege they were invited back for additional fights. They also reported that Footman made statements including “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

A detective indicates in a probable cause affidavit that he reviewed videos and identified Footman sitting on her desk, failing to intervene, and making statements including “no screaming, no nothing” and “stop pulling hair.” The document also said no records of Footman reporting the fights to administrators were found.

Footman told investigators she did not organize fights but failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations or report them to administrators, according to court documents. She now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to online court records, an arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
At around 3:15 AM on Sunday morning, officers were called to a local hospital for a male victim...
Lexington police investigate shooting, one wounded
Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen...
Woman from Golden Alert found dead
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. It happened Friday afternoon around 3 in the...
Lexington police investigate three shootings just this week

Latest News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance...
Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace
The Lexington Sporting Club got to play its first home-match of the season at Toyota Stadium in...
Lexington Sporting Club holds home opener
Kentucky State Police are involved in a death investigation on Frames Branch Road, according to...
Death investigation: Powell Co. law enforcement searches for suspect