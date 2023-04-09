Overnight shooting damages Lexington home

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are investigating another shooting this weekend.

Police say it happened around 12:06 this morning.

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call along the 3600 block of Timbrook Court.

Preliminary investigation shows that multiple shots had been fired into a residence.

Police say the residence was unoccupied and no one was hurt.

They have no information regarding a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
At around 3:15 AM on Sunday morning, officers were called to a local hospital for a male victim...
Lexington police investigate shooting, one wounded
Patterson is described as a 48-year-old, white female with short brown hair. She was last seen...
Woman from Golden Alert found dead
A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. It happened Friday afternoon around 3 in the...
Lexington police investigate three shootings just this week
A surveillance video exclusively obtained by WKYT shows the moment a stolen car crashed into a...
New surveillance video shows crash following police chase in Lexington

Latest News

Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
WATCH | Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
Kentucky veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WATCH | Kentucky veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions