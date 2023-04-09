Overnight shooting damages Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are investigating another shooting this weekend.

Police say it happened around 12:06 this morning.

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call along the 3600 block of Timbrook Court.

Preliminary investigation shows that multiple shots had been fired into a residence.

Police say the residence was unoccupied and no one was hurt.

They have no information regarding a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.