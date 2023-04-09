Overnight shooting damages Lexington home
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are investigating another shooting this weekend.
Police say it happened around 12:06 this morning.
Officers say they responded to a shots fired call along the 3600 block of Timbrook Court.
Preliminary investigation shows that multiple shots had been fired into a residence.
Police say the residence was unoccupied and no one was hurt.
They have no information regarding a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
