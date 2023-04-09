Somerset church holds Easter service after large fire

“That is just a building, we’re what makes up the church.”
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset was heavily damaged by a fire last month. Pastor James Taylor says they will rebuild.

“By the time I got there, it was flames coming through the roof. Your heart kinda just sunk when you first saw it, but we were just very thankful we didn’t have a school group in there that usually meets on Thursdays,” said Taylor.

Taylor says the fire destroyed about 90 percent of the building. The sanctuary was saved thanks to a firewall but it will still be at least a year until services can resume at the church.

“We talk and talk and talk about how that is just a building, we’re what makes up the church so we’re thankful that we’re able to be together this morning,” said Taylor during Cornerstone’s Easter service.

For now services are being held at the Freedom Worship Center in Somerset and traditions, such as the Easter egg hunt, continue on.

“It’s a blessing. I love kids and getting to see a smile on their face so just to see them enjoying the Easter egg hunt. We know that it’s not about the Easter bunny, it’s about Jesus but the kids, we don’t want to spoil anything for them they love the egg hunt and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Taylor.

